Discussions are heating up around the $15 million redevelopment of Matiatia with designs soon to be released for public feedback. Key stakeholders, including the Waiheke Transport Forum, the local board and Ngāti Pāoa, are working with Auckland Transport on their aspirations for the gateway to Waiheke. Ngāti Pāoa Iwi Trust Chief Executive Officer Haydn Solomon says the entire bay is of great cultural significance.

“The aspiration for Ngāti Pāoa is to look at a cultural facility including a marae to welcome visitors to the island.”

Mr Solomon says a marae would offer a beautiful welcome to Waiheke and provide an opportunity for tourists to learn about the history of the land.

Grab this week’s Gulf News for the full story on page 5