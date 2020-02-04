The Mustangs softball players were up early and keen to play in Howick but some days just don’t go to plan, and Saturday was one of them.

As the players were boarding the 7am sailing they realised that a group hadn’t arrived yet leaving the three teams short.

Some frantic phone calls revealed they were on their way but running late. A big shout out to Sealink… not only did they wait a few minutes so that the rest of the players could board the ferry, but the captain invited all of the players up to the bridge in small groups for a tour. The kids all loved it. A huge thank you to the Sealink crew from the Waiheke Mustangs.• Janine Martin, Kim Gordon

