A fantastic start from the U12 girls’ team who won both their games – the first 15-12 against Metro Mount Albert and the second 15-12 against Mount Wellington.

The girls did brilliantly in their first ever competitive softball games. Consistently excellent pitching from Tessa Ogilvie helped the games flow well, with Zaria Te Rore doing a great job as catcher. Micaela Pope hitting a home run in the first game was a definite highlight for the girls, bringing four players home in one whopping hit. The girls showed a great team attitude, cheering each other on and supporting each other when play got challenging or tough calls were made against them. Awesome teamwork and a great result.

U12 Boys

The U12 boys had a tough start down 15-0 at the end of the second innings in their first game, but turned it around in the final innings scoring 5 runs to finish up with a score of 22-5 against Onehunga Mangere. The team came back with renewed confidence in the second game collecting a great win against the Mount Albert Ramblers 19-10.

Sonny Te Rore’s first time pitching in a game was brilliant, backed up by Mack Gordon as catcher. There was some outstanding fielding from Ryder Marshall at shortstop making sure no balls got through and from Evan Revell getting the outs on first base. Astyn Fernandes, Nixon Winger and Mack Gordon provided the fans with something to cheer about, all hitting home runs. Great to see the boys persisting and what a turnaround from the first to the second game.

The Minors

After struggling a bit at the start, the Minors got it together and had a great game. The more they played, the better they got. The team played one extended game against Howick. No scores are taken in the Minors as it is all about giving kids a go at learning Softball.

The coaches were really impressed by the enthusiasm and determination of these young players. Kade Te Rore and Marotekopua Putai stood out for their awesome fielding, especially considering it was their first game.

Thank you to coaches Janine, Andrew and Rick as well as Gaye for a great morning out, and to those parents who came along to support the kids. For any kids interested in playing softball, it is not too late to join in – get in touch with Janine on 021 395 321 or come along to practice. Games are fortnightly on Saturdays in Howick, with practices weekly on Wednesdays at the Ostend Domain. Ages 5-13 welcome.

Finally, a huge thank you to our sponsors, who have helped make this all possible: Howick Softball Association, Whelan Building, Waiheke Rotary Club, The Fieldhouse, Placemakers, Waiheke RSA, Mitchell Earthmoving, The Waiheke Local Board. • Rachel Fleming