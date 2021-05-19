Musical encore for recycled computer

While some of the oldest precision implements on Waiheke are on display at Whittakers Musical Museum, tucked away out the back is the museum’s newest piece of technology.

Recently hooked up to electricity and wireless internet, this new acquisition is not the latest model but a perfectly adequate tool nonetheless – for Whittakers Musical Museum has its very first computer.

Island Waste Collective Limited, which runs the Waiheke Community Resource Recovery Park, donated the refurbished, used computer to the museum.

“We’re really pleased to be able to return a good working computer to a local charitable trust to carry on their much valued work,” says Michael Tavares, who heads community engagement and waste minimisation for Island Waste Collective.

“Being able to return refurbished goods to community groups is one of the reasons Island Waste Collective sought to operate the waste operations on the island.

“Reuse or re-purpose sits above recycle on the waste hierarchy and being able to give this piece of technology to a much-loved local institution benefits the environment, the community and helps local volunteer-run groups like the Waiheke Musical Museum Charitable Trust that runs Whittakers Musical Museum.”

Whittakers Musical Museum trustee Ann Jocelyn says Michael set up the computer ready for use by the trust’s contractors and trustees.

Ann says the trust has not previously had a computer and was considering purchasing one but was reluctant to spend funds on a computer.

“It’s a really good use of resources moving it to a community organisation, it’s very useful to us as a charitable trust,” Ann says. • Erin Johnson

