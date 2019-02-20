Concerns over marine pollution were expressed last week after construction at Kennedy Point Wharf resulted in rising sedimentation and discoloured water.

According to Auckland Transport, the work currently underway involves drilling to develop a separation dolphin, which will sit between the main wharf structure and the recreational pontoon. The dolphin will act as a navigational safety aid between vessels using the public boat pontoon and commercial operators using the newly extended abutment ramp.

“Total Marine installed a silt boom as required for the piling works, but it is almost impossible to capture 100 percent of the sediment disturbed,” says an Auckland Transport representative. • Sophie Boladeras

