Mudbrick Vineyard won two gold medals at the China Wine and Spirits Awards for their 2018 Mudbrick Reserve Chardonnay and the 2018 Mudbrick Reserve Syrah. The team also scored a bronze medal for its Reserve Merlot Cabernet Sauvignon, Petit Verdot and Malbec blend.

“We are incredibly honoured to be awarded gold for the 2018 Reserve Chardonnay and Syrah,” says Mudbrick winemaker Patrick Newton, whose award-winning chardonnay was made using hand-harvested grapes which were whole-bunch pressed before fermentation in French oak barrels.

“It has lots of citrus notes, toasty oak and a bit of cream, with a refreshing acid backbone and a seamless finish on the palette,” says Patrick.

The award-winning syrah was also hand-harvested and crushed, then put into smaller open-top fermenters, before undergoing daily hand plunging and finally aged in French oak barrels. Aromas include cassis, violets, cracked black pepper and subtle oak.

Patrick says the two award-winning wines stemmed from a collaborative effort with everyone at Mudbrick playing a part in their production.

