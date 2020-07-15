A flock of bejewelled partygoers clad in feather boas, fishnets and other finery descended on Artworks Theatre to attend a Moulin Rouge-themed fundraiser.

More than 200 people turned up to show their support for the theatre, and organiser Jemma Peterson says the Artworks team was elated.

“A big thank you to everyone who came along, the funds raised will help to keep the theatre rolling, following the hard position we were left in after Covid-19 with many of the events over the remainder of the year being postponed or cancelled.

“A special shout out to all the performers who put on a fantastic show, which included three dance routines coordinated by Rebecca Bee Gunson and her trusty team of volunteers. Also, props to the Solomon Cole Band, they were incredible.”

Jemma worked with co-director Kashmir Postel to organise the event and says the theatre team will continue to get creative to host events for the community over the coming months. •