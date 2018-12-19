For the first time ever, the Waiheke Waka Ama Club entered two sprint teams in the AROCA Regional Sprint Championships at Lake Pupuke on Sunday 9 December. Unfortunately the intermediate team had to pull out as the race was held too early for them to get to it from the island.

The Motu Masters competed in tough, windy conditions and were disqualified in 1000m turn race. Later in the afternoon they made the final of the 500m race, qualifying fourth fastest.

In the final, a freak wave flipped the boys out at the 230m mark, leaving the team thinking “what could have been” as they were neck and neck for the win at the time. A great learning experience was had by all. A big thanks goes to Mike Hill from Waihi for helping make up the full crew of six.