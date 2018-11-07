An inspiring and engaging workshop about connecting with nature, yourself and others is to be offered by the Island Coaches Collective this Sunday 11 November.

As a bit of a twist, this Sunday Series workshop is offered as part of the Waiheke Garden Festival and will accordingly be presented at garden four, the Kauri Springs Lodge on 29 Te Toki Road.

The workshop will be presented by coaches Leslie Hamilton and Mel Burdett who will offer five 30-minute sessions on different topics such as how to nurture yourself and your connections while nurturing your garden or simply being outside in nature.

“Discover how the concepts of gardening turn into life lessons with a mindful approach,” they say.

Starting at 1pm, the first topic is walking and the enquiry into how walking will create discovery. Digging and what lies beneath is the second topic, and at 2pm the session will revolve around weeding. How pruning shapes our life is on at 2.30pm, and the final topic is gardening and exploring what Waiheke gardens can offer you.

Sally Lumsden, who has a long history with many garden-related groups, will be joining the coaches for the final session to provide knowledge of the local garden community and community gardens.

“You will leave this event with a toolkit of exercises based on visualisation, meditation and hands on experience to improve your sense of wellbeing and belonging,” Leslie says.

You can join one, some or all of the sessions and you don’t need a garden festival wristband. The event is free. Just register per email to iccwaiheke@gmail.com. •