Mid-winter swim offers chills, thrills and hot tubs

New Zealand’s highest profile mid-winter swim is coming to a beach near you.

On the morning of Saturday 3 July, on the sands of Oneroa Beach, up to 1000 hardy souls will take to the winter waters in the inaugural Hot Springs Spa Iceberg swim.

Christina Hyde, Chair of Waiheke Tourism Inc, estimates that up to half the participants will come from off-island to take part, ideally bringing their friends and whānau with them.

“It’s a fantastic opportunity to enjoy the many other attractions the island has to offer year-round.

“What better way to conclude a mid-winter swim than by adding on a celebratory lunch at one of our spectacular vineyard restaurants? Or participants and their friends may prefer to make a weekend of it, enjoying our fabulous walking trails, shopping and dining experiences while they’re here.”

Swimmers will have a variety of events to choose from, ranging from The Ice Splash for those who enjoy a bit of fun fancy dress with their winter dip, through to the epic but still very achievable 2000m Iceberg for more serious ocean swimmers.