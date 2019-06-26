Following a private meeting last week to address Waiheke ferry users’ concerns, Auckland Mayor Phil Goff spoke with Gulf News about what can be done to improve the situation.

“My personal view is that ferries are an integral part of the Auckland public transport system, subsidised or not, and that they should be integrated with the overall system and be subject to the same oversight – that’s my preference.”

In a letter to the Minister of Transport Phil Twyford, the Mayor and Councillor Chris Darby said, “recent media attention and our discussions with Auckland Transport, the Chair of the Waiheke Local Board, Fullers and other stakeholders have reinforced our view that you should consider revoking the exempt services status of these ferry services.”

• Sophie Boladeras

Full story in this weeks Gulf News… Out Now!!!