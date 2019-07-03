Head boy Jayden Lewis leads Pakatoa’s winning haka alongside, left, Felix Timmins Scanlan and, right, Michael Spielhaupter. Photos Tessa O’Shea

Waiheke High School students celebrated Matariki with their annual celebration which included haka and waiata competitions, ki-o-rahi games and quizzes – all rounded off with a hāngī for the 450-plus pupils.

The midwinter event was held last Friday 28 June and designed to promote the values of Whanaungatanga – encouragement, by bringing the school community together; Manaakitanga – generosity in caring for and nurturing others; Kotahitanga – teamwork, and unity as a whānau; and Wairuatanga – spiritual wellbeing.

Full story in this weeks Gulf News… Out Now!!!

