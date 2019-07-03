Waiheke High School students celebrated Matariki with their annual celebration which included haka and waiata competitions, ki-o-rahi games and quizzes – all rounded off with a hāngī for the 450-plus pupils.

The midwinter event was held last Friday 28 June and designed to promote the values of Whanaungatanga – encouragement, by bringing the school community together; Manaakitanga – generosity in caring for and nurturing others; Kotahitanga – teamwork, and unity as a whānau; and Wairuatanga – spiritual wellbeing.

