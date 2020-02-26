The 2020 State of our Gulf report detailing the condition of the Hauraki Gulf Marine Park was released this week.

The report finds that commercial fishing in the Hauraki Gulf Marine Park has increased, snapper and crayfish numbers have declined, and kina barrens have replaced kelp forests.

Positive findings include an improved knowledge of fish stocks and a 51 percent decrease in the number of bottom trawls in the latest three-year period compared to when the marine park was established in 2000. • Sophie Boladeras

