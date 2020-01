Since 2012, sculptures have been decorating Oneroa Village, complementing ocean views and offering visitors a taste of Waiheke’s creative scene.

This year’s event runs until 23 February 2020 and features 14 different artworks crafted by recognised sculptors as well as new artists just starting out. The popular event got its start thanks to resident artists Paora Toi Te Rangiuaia and Sally Smith.

All works are available for purchase, visit sculptoneroa.co.nz for more information. •