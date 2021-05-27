Police are investigating damage caused to a crane and barge while stationed at Kennedy Point for the marina construction project.

Kennedy Point Marina project manager Scott Fickling says locks on a door giving access to the 200-tonne crane were disabled with glue, and sand was put into its engine.

He says the glue on the locks was noticed on 23 April, while the crane damage was discovered on 20 May at the Ports of Auckland.

“The crane concerned is one of the biggest in New Zealand and the damage to it could have resulted in it seizing up, putting numerous lives at risk,” Mr Fickling says.

Read the full story in the Gulf News – put today!