Known for his high energy performances and his love of Shakespeare, actor-director Michael Hurst brings the two together in his work, No Holds Bard, at Artworks Theatre this week.

Created by Michael and writing team Natalie Medlock and Dan Musgrove, No Holds Bard is a one-man show in which an ageing actor is driven to the brink by his wife’s infidelity, and a lack of acting opportunities. The tragicomic figure confronts his demons in what he hopes will be a final dark night of the soul.

The problem is, his demons are as crazy as he is.

The deranged and self-destructive character at the centre of the devised work is visited by four of the Elizabethan playwright’s most tragic characters – a foul-mouthed Macbeth, a confused Hamlet, a know-it-all Othello, and a really hungry King Lear.

Tragic figures they may be but Michael set himself a brief to work to.

“The work had to be Shakespeare-based, my thespian character wears tights and it had to be funny and crazy,” he says.

Since launching the play four years ago, Michael has tweaked it in response to audience reaction and the polished one-man show (with mental visitations) is coming to the island.

But wait, there’s more. Michael will talk with the audience for half an hour after the show.

No Holds Bard starring Michael Hurst plays at Artworks Theatre on Friday 23 and Saturday 24 September at 7.30pm.

Tickets are available from www.artworkstheatre.org.nz. General admission is $30 online or $35 at the door. Seniors / students are $20 online or $25 at the door • Mark Peters