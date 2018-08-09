Are you driving towards safer speeds?

Auckland Transport’s most recent Safe Speed campaign “Love Our Local Community” is over. The Waiheke local board will meet with AT representatives on 31 August to discuss the impact of the campaign and plans moving forward.

The recent campaign implemented initiatives including the installation of billboards and banners across Waiheke, with the faces of locals asking drivers to slow down. Three driver feedback signs were also installed and rotated around Waiheke to help drivers correct their speed. • Sophie Boladeras

