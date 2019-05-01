Cowes Bay Road residents say their section of the island’s loop road is unsafe, especially with the increasing number of sightseers using it. Further development at the bottom end is also playing a part, adding extra traffic from tradesmen and new residents.

The unsealed road is steep and narrow in many places and has blind corners. Between periods of maintenance work it becomes corrugated and pot-holed. Residents say there is one section where the surface is pure clay and after rain it can be treacherous.

• Rob Brennan

