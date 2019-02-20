Island resident David Toomey panicked when he was caught in a strong rip at Palm Beach in December 2018. He’s now sharing his story in an online campaign launched by TSB and Surf Life Saving New Zealand to spread awareness.

The campaign’s “three Rs” rip safety slogan offers ocean-goers easy-to-remember actions – Relax and float, Raise your hand and Ride the rip.

When David found himself caught in a rip while training for a community swim he says he did everything you’re not supposed to do.

“I was training for the Palm Beach Community Swim early in the morning at around 6am. There was nobody around to help, and I just panicked. I struggled to swim to shore, and I was barely moving.” • Sophie Boladeras

