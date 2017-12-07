The Waiheke Mountain Bike Club’s 11th Annual Round Rangihoua Four-Hour Challenge on Saturday was a huge success, featuring great rides by local kids Imri Seavill, first, Lewis Newland, second, and Isaac Braly, third in the the youth race which started at 10am. The youngsters came away with a number of prizes including helmets, tools, hats and more than a few new stickers after the race, which started from Onetangi Sports Park.

The main event kicked off at 12pm featuring 81 riders made up of 24 teams and five solo riders competing in a four-hour challenge to complete the most laps around the 2km Rangihoua family trail.

After each team had been through the club’s kauri dieback cleaning station, the race began with a traditional LeMans start, with riders racing on foot across the pitch to their bikes and scrambling to get a start on their opponents. After a lot of hustle and bustle with the top riders vying to get out of the blocks first, the group set off around the rugby field before beginning a brutal zig zag over the hill and back down the loop.

After four hours of “blood, sweat and gears” which saw team riders swapping at each lap, the results were in.

Team ‘Dirty Sanchez’ finished first in the solo single speed men’s competition, completing 12 laps and finishing in twelfth overall. Jared Scollay took home the solo men’s winners medal, coming in second overall. The SAC junior (up to age 18) trophy was taken home by team ‘JafaKids’, who completed 14 laps – with their fastest lap coming in the staggeringly quick time of just 15 minutes and 40 seconds.

Elsewhere, local Waiheke team ‘Motley Crue’ took home the mixed masters crown (ages 41 and over) and the teachers team from Waiheke High School won the mixed open (ages 19 to 40).

Also in with a win was Auckland all-female junior team ‘Young Dumb and Broke’, who topped their division.

“The Waiheke Mountain Bike Club would like to thank New Hope for their contribution grant to the race, along with Fullers and their team for their continued support for the event,” said event organiser Mark Seavill.

“Thanks also to Ruby, Katya, Jo, Vaughn, Greg, Amelia, Simon, Toma, Mark and everyone else who made the day awesome.

“We are pleased that the trails are ready for the summer so get out there and enjoy. You can view our trails on the Trailfork app or through our website.” •