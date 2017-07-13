Rick Owen, Grant Crawford, Sally Lumsden, Vaughan Lowe, Myra Pilling and Christene Penny are this year’s recipients of Outstanding Community Service Awards from the local board.

The local volunteers were recognised and thanked for their outstanding contribution to the community, be it in arts, culture, education, environment, sport, social services or in civic affairs.

The awards were made last Friday by local board members Paul Walden, Bob Upchurch and John Meeuwsen who also read the nominations out loud.

Rick Owen was nominated by the RSA for his “continual volunteer service for the past 15 years plus as a Welfare Officer for the Waiheke community via the Waiheke RSA.”

Grant Crawford was nominated for volunteering to manage the Ostend Domain redevelopment project by Auckland Council and Waiheke Boating Club. The nomination says: “Grant has worked countless hours tirelessly negotiating a successful pathway through the paperwork, engineering, contracting,” and more.

Sally Lumsden received two nominations. One recognises Sally as a “serial” helper who helps others with anything be it gardening, food or encouragement. She was also nominated for “her dedication and time she has given the Artworks Community Theatre.

Myra Pilling and Christene Penny received a joint nomination for their “outstanding voluntary service to our community.” Emphasis was on how they founded and led the Music and Movement group for mums and toddlers and for being founding members of the Good Hope Charity Shop.

Among others nominees were Rosemary Burns, Kirsten Rudd, Living Without Violence Waiheke and Charlotte Parkes. • Emma Haas