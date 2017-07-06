For the second year in a row, Tim Adams from Waiheke’s Obsidian Vineyard is the Bayer Auckland-Northern Young Viticulturist of the Year.

Tim won the title last Friday, after a full day of competing in all things viticultural in the regional competition which this year was held on the island at Goldie Estate.

The seven young winemakers – including four from Waiheke – rotated around questions and challenges which tested a wide range of skills including pruning, netting, tractor maintenance, pests and diseases, budgeting, nutrition and trellising.

One of the highlights of the day was the BioStart Hortisports race where contestants went head to head amongst the vines in practical tasks such as hulahooping.

The calibre was high and the camaraderie and respect between contestants grew as the day progressed.

“What a fantastic group of guys,” commented several judges.

Tim Adams will now go on to the national final in August, which is held in conjunction with Bragato, this year in Marlborough. He will compete for prizes against the regional winners from Marlborough, Central Otago, Hawke’s Bay and Wairarapa.

In the northern event, Jake Dromgool from The Landing in Kerikeri was second and Nick Pett from Cable Bay Vineyard third.

The other contestants were Matt Dixon of Te Motu, Robbie Golding of Mudbrick, Adam Yukich of Villa Maria, and Pietro Aliosi of Marsden Estate. • Emma Haas