The Waiheke Local Board won’t have as much input on the direction of Rangihoua Reserve and Onetangi Sports Park after reversing a previous decision and accepting recommendations from officials to replace Bob Upchurch and Paul Walden on the hearings committee.

They will be replaced by Great Barrier Local Board chair Izzy Fordham, and a council-nominated independent commissioner. • Sophie Boladeras

