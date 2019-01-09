Live the life at Highlife

Returning to the magical surrounds of Stonyridge Vineyard this summer, Highlife Entertainment is hosting a party on Auckland Anniversary Weekend, Saturday 26 January from 2pm to 11pm.

“Enjoy an afternoon in the sunshine and boogie into the sunset as some of Auckland’s top dance music DJs and live musicians bring you a fine selection of house music and other beautiful beats to keep the atmosphere vibing,” organisers say.

On the decks are General Lee, Karn Hall, Alex Q, Dougal Swift, Scotty Mayes and Andrew Dixon on saxophone, and international DJ Niina joins the line up as she flies in from Ke De Ta, Bali for this unique occasion along with an array of dancers and performers.

The vineyard kitchen as well as some of the island’s finest artisan vendors will cook up treats available for purchase.

Tickets can be bought from eventbrite.co.nz at $65 for general admission or $125 for VIP, which includes access to the special VIP area, a complimentary beverage on arrival and floating food platters throughout the day.

The event is R22.

Partnering up with Möet and Chandon, Belvedere Vodka, Aperol Spritz and Stonyridge Vineyard, it is only fitting that you dress to impress at this high-end party. • Emma Haas