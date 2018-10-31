Around 600 residents and visitors found their way to Waiheke Museum and Historical Village when they hosted a live heritage day on Sunday 21 October.

As well as the museum’s own displays and recently refreshed historical buildings, the day included live demonstrations of flax weaving, wool spinning, butter making and more . Vintage vehicles such as the old fire engine visited.

“We were lucky to have a fine day,” says Juliet Hay, Waiheke Museum committee member. •