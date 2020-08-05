Liquor store plans rile residents

The possibility of a new bottle store in Surfdale was hotly contested last week with 35 community members opposing an off-licence application. The hearing lasted almost eight hours, during which time police, health officers and 35 objections, including that of the local board, were heard by Auckland District Licensing Committee members.

The application was made by the current owner of Thirsty Liquor in Oneroa, A & N Enterprises Ltd, for what’s currently the Surfdale Fruit and Vege store at 2 Miami Avenue. If granted, the existing grocery store, which sells a small range of beer and wine, would be converted into a dedicated liquor outlet which would also sell spirits and RTDs.

Police didn’t oppose the application although their report said they have concerns “the amenity and good order will be negatively impacted by the presence of another bottle store on Waiheke”.

The Medical Officer of Health who reported on the application also did not oppose it.

The majority of people against the granting of the off-licence live within 1km of the proposed bottle store. Their concerns included the number of alcohol outlets already in Surfdale (both off-licences and on-licences), the proliferation of bottle stores on the island and the proximity of the premises to several sensitive sites, including schools.

• Sophie Boladeras

