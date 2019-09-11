In the lead up to the launch of Waiheke’s new bus network, a series of public information sessions to get face-to-face information from Auckland Transport staff begins this month. The new network launches on Sunday 13 October resulting in more buses, more regularly.

Buses will run every 15 minutes between Onetangi, Ostend, Surfdale, Oneroa and the Matiatia Ferry Terminal. Other locations on the island like Ōmiha (Rocky Bay), Palm Beach and Blackpool will have buses every 30 minutes, including off-peak and weekends. Auckland Transport says commuters will also benefit from improved connections with the Matiatia-Downtown ferry service.

“If you live on Waiheke, keep an eye out for the timetable and a brochure this week,” says Pete Moth, service network development manager.

“This has all the information about the new Waiheke network and will be delivered to every address on the island. Our online Journey Planner and AT mobile app will be updated from 24 September.”

In a first for the island, Oneroa Four Square is becoming an AT HOP retailer. Public transport users will be able to buy and top-up blue and gold AT HOP cards at the counter.

For more information, visit AT.govt.nz/NewNetworkWaiheke •