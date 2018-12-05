Electric Island Waiheke wants all vehicles and equipment on the island to run on clean, electric energy by 2030. It revealed this to the public at the Local Board meeting on 22 November.

Last Friday, the group hosted a breakfast meeting at the RSA to officially launch itself and the vision with guest speaker Christina Bu, the secretary general of the Norwegian Electric Vehicle Owners Association.

She said she was happy being on the island because although she had spent four days travelling the country, doing a dozen media interviews, seven presentations and meeting two government ministers, it was communities and cities leading the change to electric. • Emma Haas

