Long-time local band Radio Rebelde is back from their winter hibernation and ready to blow your socks off with a blast of a concert at 8pm at Artworks Theatre on Sunday 24 November.

Energetic as ever, the home-crowd favourites are putting on one of their world-famous-on-Waiheke party nights with a bunch of their musical friends.

Collaborator, DJ and VJ Mano Paco will open the night with sassy grooves and mesmerising visuals, before the effortlessly talented Leighton Fairlie goes on.

“Old school electronic beats blended with Aotearoa flavoured roots, Leighton is fascinating to watch and irresistible to dance to,” organisers say.

With the audience warmed up, Radio Rebelde takes stage. They generally have a Latin ska vibe but the group likes to mix it up with different genres like jazz, punk, dub and funk grooves.

As well as covering music from all over the globe, they also write original arrangements for covers, including mash ups of two songs into something new, and compose their own material.

Have you still got energy left after those three acts, DJ Chikaa Licorica will play tropical beats to keep you moving and grooving until the lights turn off.

Tickets for the Artworks concert are $18 and can be purchased from undertheradar.co.nz.

Read more about the band on Facebook.com/RadioRebeldeNZ •