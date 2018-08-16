Feeling good

Legendary Kiwi band The Feelers got the crowd moving at Artworks on Friday night playing a number of their hit songs including Venus, Larger Than Life, Fishing for Lisa and As Good As It Gets.

The group is currently on their 25th-anniversary tour of New Zealand, which sees them playing in a range of venues throughout the country supported by bands such as Dead Favours, Royal Blood and Curlys Jewels.

At their Waiheke show The Feelers band members James Reid, Hamish Gee, Andy Lynch and Clint Harris warmed up with a raucous dance backstage before heading out to follow their supporting act Auckland-based band Tablefox.

The venue was packed, and the crowd sang along and danced to all of their favourite songs. Concertgoers were stoked with the solid set-list, crowd interaction and high-energy performance of both bands and rocked out until after 11pm.

Founding members James Reid and Hamish Gee started out busking on the streets of Christchurch before they started The Feelers, which went on to sell over a quarter of a million albums, and are the largest selling New Zealand band ever signed by Warner Music NZ.

Artworks will play host to more renowned New Zealand and international acts this year including the Auckland Philharmonic Orchestra this Saturday and rock band The Chills in October. • Sophie Boladeras