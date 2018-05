After 13 years of frustration, decision-making power over the future of council-owned land at Matiatia has been handed to Waiheke Local Board.

The “delegation” of authority, approved by Auckland Council last week, represents a significant step towards making better sense of the island gateway and improving carparking and people-flows – though big physical changes are still several years away and subject to council funding. • Geoff Cumming

