Prior to the country going into lockdown at midnight on Wednesday 25 March, owner of internet provider FullTilt, Dan Ballard, went to Rakino to do a last-minute internet installation.

“I usually go over there once or twice a month,” says Dan, who provides internet service to Waiheke and Rakino islands.

“I normally put a shout out on the Rakino Facebook group that I’m coming over, and most of the time no one takes me up on the offer.”

However, this time four different people needed groceries, says Dan, but at this stage he’s not planning on making more supply trips. • Erin Johnson