“I’ve been alive 36,525 days,” Kara Nelson pronounced on Wednesday morning as she celebrated her 100th birthday.

After a breakfast of fruit and a poached egg on toast, Kara caught up with birthday messages, including one from the Queen. When Gulf News called in, she promptly took to her piano to play pieces by Schumann and Schubert and said she was looking forward to her birthday party which was planned for the afternoon.

On Tuesday night the Waiheke Choral Society sang a special concert for Kara who is a life member.

You can read about Kara’s life story in this week’s Waiheke Weekender.•