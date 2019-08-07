A Waiheke kapa haka group is preparing for a trip to Hawaii next year.

Waiheke High School’s Piringākau kapa haka group is preparing to visit the Polynesian island of Oahu in April next year.

“The purpose of this trip is to explore the Hawaiian culture and compare our cultural experiences in maintaining our language, culture and a place in the world,” says Whaea Te Ao Marama Hau.

“We wish to inspire our young rangatahi to aim high in life and grow their te ao Māori identity as a global citizen.”

• Erin Johnson

