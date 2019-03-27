Hours of practice paid off recently for Waiheke High School’s kapa haka group Piringākau.

“Our campaign for ASB Polyfest 2019 started with a training and bonding trip North to Waimamaku, Hokianga,” says teacher Te Ao Hau.

“After our trip, we endured weekend and after-school training.”

Despite being rigorous, the training was enjoyable, and the students developed strong bonds which were apparent when the group wowed the crowd and scored first equal in Te Mita o Te Reo – Haka.

“Ben Kara joined the tutelage and contributed in his skilful way to the performance and teamwork.”

School groups who took part in the festival competed on five stages, performing traditional items from Cook Islands, Māori, Niue, Samoan and Tongan cultures. There was also a Diversity stage featuring performances from a range of cultural groups including Fijian, Tokelaun, Chinese, Korean and Indian.

“Special acknowledgement goes to Piritahi Marae, Naomi Vale and her taxi crew, Waiheke High school and the whanau support crew,” says Te Ao.

“We would like to thank everyone who contributed to another successful campaign.” •