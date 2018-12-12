A growing number of people meet at the Waiheke Sustainability Centre every Friday to share a community lunch made from excess and unwanted food and with the help of the volunteers.

Called Kai Conscious Café, the project is one from the Waiheke Resources Trust aiming to support sustainability through food waste reduction and composting.

Last Friday was the last of these lunches for the year of 2018 as the project goes on holiday for a few weeks to return on Friday 11 January 2019.

To celebrate the festive season and include the community who can’t normally make it to the lunches, Kai Conscious hosts a festive dinner tomorrow evening, Friday 14 December.

Cooking will begin at 5pm, and the food should be ready to eat around 7pm.

“We run off volunteer power so come and donate your cooking skills, scrubadub dishes duty, table laying, decorating or any food that needs eating,” project manager Carys Templer says.

It is asked that you bring your own drinks to the event.

For more information contact the resources trust on 372 2915. • Emma Haas