Last Sunday’s Onetangi Beach Surfcasting competition was held in glorious conditions as a tribute to the late Lynda Grey.

There were 32 entrants in what was the second annual event, including three in the children’s division.

The total weight of fish was 10.78kg and included one snapper caught by Paul Delautour and a crab from Eli. The rest of the catch was made up of kahawai.

The results were:

Children’s division: 1st Ryder Marshall (kahawai); 2nd Eli Proctor; 3rd Savannah.

Adults: 1st Andrew Steves’ 2.32kg kahawai; 2nd Toby Roland’s 1.76kg kahawai; 3rd Hinemokai Grey’s 1.62kg kahawai.