Junior Rams dig deep to draw

The Fullers 360 Rams Under 7s and Under 9s took to the field at The Causeway for another home game last Saturday.

The games were played at the same time, with the Under 7s taking on a Mt Albert Lions unrestricted side, while the Under 9s played the Northcote Tigers.

For the Under 7s, Kade Te Rore ran in another hatrick, and was very impressive in all areas of the pitch. Benji Moroney cut through the opposition defence several times using his tricky sidestep. Salo Dinerstien also covered some yards, while the day’s top tackler, Freddie Fazzari was rewarded for his commitment with a try.• Jon Armistead

Full story in this weeks Gulf News… Out Now!!!