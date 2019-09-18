More than 50 Waiheke families, businesses and individuals have had the chance to trial an electric vehicle (EV) in a bid to introduce even more to the island.

“The ‘try out an EV campaign’ is only halfway through,” says Electric Island Waiheke member Eric Pilling.

Four vehicles were loaned to Electric Island Waiheke by Auckland specialist dealer, GVI Electric. The vehicles include two Nissan Leafs and two Nissan eNV200 vans, one of which is set up as a seven-seater coach.

