Jiu Jitsu wins for Waiheke

It was a busy weekend for the Jiu Jitsu community with one Tukaha Waiheke adult representative competing in the NZ Grappler South Island Championship in Christchurch, and 14 Tukaha Waiheke entrants in the in-house tournament held at the Tukaha headquarters in Grey Lynn. Ignacio Olmos, blue belt with Tukaha Waiheke, competed in Christchurch and brought home a bronze in the Gi Blue Belt under 70kg division after a series of tough matches.

The 14 who competed in the in-house competition on Sunday were all first-time competitors in Jiu Jitsu. They were up against more than 50 other kids from across the Tukaha dojos in Auckland. Every single student from Tukaha Waiheke placed in their age group divisions. Head Coach Nico Otero (Brown Belt) has repeatedly said that competing is not the most important aspect of the sport, however he “recognises his students’ courage and enthusiasm to step onto the mats and compete against others they have never met. I am incredibly proud of them all.” Nico would like to thank assistant coach John Hedley and all the parents who attended on the day.

Full story in this week’s Gulf News… Out Now!!!