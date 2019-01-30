About 150-metres from her room at the Waiheke Island Resort where her boyfriend was waiting, Raven Torea was randomly assaulted.

Both in their 20s, she and her partner Glenn Logan were visiting for four days. They live in Melbourne where Raven runs a cafe and Glenn works in construction, but are originally from Waikato, so they often visit whānau in New Zealand. And “everytime we come over, we make sure to visit Waiheke. It’s such a gorgeous island”, says Raven.

On Tuesday 22 January, their second day here, Raven walked to the beach for a swim and a read around midday. She was walking up Palm Road, passing a few people, and clearly recalls seeing a mailbox number 10 when she was violently hit in the back of her head • Emma Haas

