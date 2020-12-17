The community has come out in force this year, filling a shipping container with Christmas hampers for island families who need a bit of extra help over the holiday period.

In mid-November, Maggie Wikaira, a financial mentor at Waiheke Budgeting Services, put a challenge out to the community. In a Facebook community page post, she asked people to take part in a “reverse advent” project.

“The challenge was to put one item per day into a box for one month; this would then be gifted to a local family at Christmas.”

Read the full Story in Gulf News out now!