Casita Miro has been awarded the People’s Choice Award for Best Destination Restaurant in Metro magazine’s Peugeot Restaurant of the Year 2018 awards.

The Onetangi vineyard venue, co-owned by Cat Vosper and husband Barnett Bond, was nominated as one of the Top 50 restaurants in the city and took home the prestigious prize. • Richard Jones

