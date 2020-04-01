Being on lockdown could be taken as a sentence, but Waiheke musicians are flipping the narrative and using this as a time for inspiration, creation and collaboration.

Baz Caitcheon, who regularly plays at vineyards and venues across the island, began a series of lockdown-themed songs on day one, Thursday 26 March. Filmed in various locations in and around his house, Baz dances about with his guitar and harmonica and lockdown lyrics.

“It’s an uncertain time for a lot of us who run small businesses. People are anxious, so it’s a bit of light entertainment to shift the focus,” he says. • Jessie Dean

