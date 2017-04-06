Last Sunday Waiheke Gymnastics Club sent nine girls to compete in the annual Eastern Suburbs Gymnastics Club mini tramp and tumbling competition

The girls had a compulsory and voluntary floor routine and two mini tramp vaults. They were points-rewarded for degrees of difficulty.

The seven and eight-year-olds team of Amelia Magud, Isla Hoskin , Kira Morgan and Kaila Seavill did well in a field of 71 gymnasts from the Auckland region.

Isla Hoskin placed 8th overall, including 1st equal in the compulsory floor and 2nd equal with her front somersault minitramp vault. Kira Morgan was 12th overall.

Ruby Nuttall and Audrey Tomlinson were in the 9 and 10-year-olds group and performed in their first ever competition doing themselves and their parents proud.

The 11 plus age group of Amber O’Hanlon, Emma Magud and Annie Burdett went up against a very strong field of older gymnasts. Amber O’Hanlon performed with credit gaining 8th place overall out of a field of 25.

Waiheke Gym Club rises to challenges that big gym clubs in town do not have. Our gym is not dedicated and that means getting out all the gear for every training session and also we do not have an inner sprung floor, which is a serious disadvantage for learning advanced tumbling skills.

The club is now heading into recreational competitions, which include all apparatus, and we should see a lot of our gymnasts do extremely well.

• Phillipa Karn (competition coach)