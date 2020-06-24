Speaking in his gentle voice about living sustainably, Waiheke artist Kazu Nakagawa is featured at home during lockdown in an award-winning short film shot by his son Ku.

Ku, who returned to New Zealand just before lockdown, filmed the piece entirely on his iPhone and was named Mobile Winner in the Four Walls Film Festival.

The festival asked people from around the world to create a one to five-minute film with only one rule, it had to be within the four walls of their home using any equipment they had on hand. More than $20,000 in prizes was up for grabs, and around 300 films were submitted to the live short film event. Ku’s entry took him around two weeks to film and edit, and the finished product portrays his dad’s philosophy when it comes to work and life. It’s a peaceful, moving and heartfelt glimpse into the artist’s ethos and Ku’s talent as a filmmaker.

The artist, who usually shoots fashion films using high-quality cameras, didn’t have much in the way of equipment, and his iPhone 11 had to suffice. He introduced film layers and filters over the original footage to conceal changes in quality and switches between cuts. The subdued, soft effect Ku created feels timeless, and he says that although he prefers the sharpness of high-quality gear, a strong creative concept is equally as important.

