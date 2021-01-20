International sports may be thin on the ground during these Covid-interrupted times, but Waiheke will host a professional tournament this weekend featuring a world’s worth of international sporting talent.

Long the simple summer sport of Waiheke beach-bums and families, a spot of serious beach volleyball is heading to Little Oneroa.

The inaugural Belton Beach Volleyball Tournament will take place on Saturday 23 January from 10am to 6pm and, as well as a chance for anyone to have a go, there will be a number of international players lining up.

The event is the brainchild of James Summers, President of Mission Bay Beach Volleyball Club, who contacted the social volleyball team based on the island and got in touch with local business owner Jay Kay who is a member.

Jay has had years of experience coaching, developing and designing national and international beach volleyball events in South Africa and England and was keen to jump on board. Jay founded, managed and designed the 2004 proposed Olympic development courts in Cape Town where he was based at SAS Wingfield (SANDF Navy), and was South Africa’s national tournament director and commentator for beach volleyball.

Before setting up Waiheke’s social volleyball club, he had also founded Brighton Volleyball Club in England and was England’s national commentator for beach and indoor volleyball.

