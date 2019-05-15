On Thursday 9 May Waiheke Primary School’s top year 5 / 6 swimmers went to the interschool swimming sports at AUT Millennium Stadium in North Shore.

The team was Bodie Vercoe, Lui Petronelli, Maia Moore, Tessa Ogilvie, Harper Wood and Zaria Te Rore.

The parent leaders were Rawinia, Maia’s mum and Ingrid, Harper’s mum.

We went on a big bus with the Te Huruhi School team. It was very loud with all the excited kids talking.

We went over the Harbour Bridge – it was an amazing view. When we got to the pool we noticed we were the smallest school team there. We had a tiny space the size of a two-seater sofa to stay in all day. We had to be silent for the start of each race, then it went crazy with yelling and cheering.

Ra and Ingrid coached us to take as few breaths as we could manage during our races as well as other last-minute tips. We felt a lot of nerves but after we swam we felt a wave of relief and pride.

It was a bit daunting to dive off the high starter blocks but some of us had done it once before last year.

We came fourth in the relay which we are overjoyed about.

After the event, while we waited for the bus, we played a fun game of Revenge Tag with the Te Huruhi kids. Before getting in the ferry queue, Ra and Ingrid bought us all a delicious cone from Island Gelato.

Overall, the day was an amazing experience and we made lots of new friends. • Bodie Vercoe