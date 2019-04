Fifteen young golfers and their caddies turned out last Sunday for Waiheke Golf Club’s first ever team golf competition and to officially open the junior-rated purple course.

Team golf is a New Zealand Golf initiative designed to get more children and their families playing golf together. The rules are relaxed to make it fun, simple and quick to play. Children play in teams of three or four with an adult caddy to assist them around the course.

