As Waiheke High School says farewell to two much-loved teachers, Liza Hamilton catches up with them to find out what’s taking them away from the island.

Paul Knighton is stepping down as deputy principal at Waiheke High School to take on the fresh challenge of a newly created assistant principal post at Central Regional Health School in Wellington.

The popular educator says his new job, which focuses on students with high level needs, will help him develop his skillset in a branch of education which has become his passion.

Paul says he leaves with a “heavy heart” having been welcomed and supported by the school and the community during his time here.

“I have a passion for helping children who do present differently, that is why I am moving to the Central Regional Health School. I will be assistant principal in charge of systems and operations operating throughout the lower North Island.

“It’s a newly created position so I have the opportunity to make the job my own.”

Paul says his remit is to support students who come onto the roll for physical or mental health reasons.

“I love jigsaws and problem-solving and this is an incredibly complex organisation so I will work out how to weave in and out to support the other assistant principals,” he says.

“There’s not a problem that can’t be solved or a solution that can’t be found.”

Paul says he is proud of all the good work being done at Waiheke High School and says he will miss his colleagues and the students.

